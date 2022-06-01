Montgomery (1-1) got the win Tuesday after he pitched seven innings of one-run ball, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out four against the Angels.

Montgomery was able to limit the Angels to just five baserunners Tuesday, earning his first win of the season. The only blemish on his performance came in the seventh frame when Luis Rengifo took him deep for a solo shot. Montgomery has now allowed three or fewer runs in 10 straight starts to open 2022, posting a 3.04 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 41 punchouts over 53.1 innings.