Montgomery won't start Friday against the Mets after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery was initially slated to start Thursday before that game was postponed, and he'll have to wait at least one more day before he takes the mound. Friday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. The southpaw will start Saturday's game against the Mets, while Gerrit Cole will be pushed back to start one of the two games in Sunday's doubleheader, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.