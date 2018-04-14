Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Gets first win of season
Montgomery (1-0) got the win against the Tigers on Friday, giving up three earned runs on five hits, striking out four and walking none in New York's 8-6 victory.
Montgomery logged his first quality start of the season against Detroit and was rewarded with his first win of the young season for the effort. He was coming off a tough start against the Orioles that saw him give up 10 hits, so it was nice to see him chop that number in half and not walk any batters against the Tigers. He'll carry a 4.70 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP into his next start against Toronto next Thursday.
