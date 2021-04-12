Montgomery gave up four runs on five hits and two walks while fanning four across five innings Sunday against the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Montgomery gave up two-run shots in consecutive innings -- Mike Zunino went deep in the second and Randy Arozarena did the same thing in the third -- but looked solid the rest of the way without being spectacular. He will have a chance at delivering improved results against Tampa Bay in his next start scheduled for April 16.