Montgomery allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Friday.

All three runs against Montgomery came in the first inning, but the southpaw was able to settle in after that. He wasn't able to finish the fifth inning -- reliever Lucas Luetge did the honors and was credited with the win. Montgomery has a 4.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB across 21.2 innings this season. His next start is expected to be Wednesday in Baltimore.