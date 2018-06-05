Montgomery (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It was determined Tuesday that Montgomery will require reconstructive elbow surgery -- a surprise after he progressed to throwing off flat ground Saturday. Montgomery will be forced to miss the remainder of the 2018 season, and likely most of 2019 while rehabbing from surgery. In six starts this season, he posted a decent 3.62 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 23:12 K:BB.

