Montgomery allowed a single run on three hits while striking out seven batters through five innings during Saturday's win over Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

The rookie struggled in July with a 5.90 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through six starts, so this was a solid bounce-back showing. Montgomery owns a serviceable 4.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 for the campaign, and with the Yankees capable of providing plenty of run support, he could continue to move the fantasy needle as long as he remains in the starting rotation. Unfortunately, the additions of Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia could cost Montgomery starts down the stretch, so his virtual value is currently in limbo. However, Saturday's outing against a daunting opponent is definitely an encouraging showing.