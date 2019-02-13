Montgomery (elbow) expects to throw off a mound sometime in March, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The southpaw is currently throwing off flat ground from 90 feet as he works through the initial stages of his rehab from Tommy John surgery last June, per Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record. The Yankees haven't offered up a firm timeline for his return, though for what it's worth, Montgomery believes he'll be ready to rejoin the big club by mid-July, according to Caldera. Whenever he makes it back from the injured list, Montgomery's innings are likely to be monitored carefully coming off a major elbow injury.