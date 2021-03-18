Montgomery threw five scoreless and hitless innings against Toronto in a Grapefruit League game Wednesday, allowing one walk while striking out four.
Montgomery dominated the Blue Jays in the exhibition contest, hurling five hitless innings and allowing only a walk and a hit-by-pitch. The southpaw has looked great this spring, yielding only one run and four hits across 10 innings while registering a 7:3 K:BB. He is locked into a spot near the back end of the Yankees' 2021 rotation.
