Montgomery threw five scoreless and hitless innings against Toronto in a Grapefruit League game Wednesday, allowing one walk while striking out four.

Montgomery dominated the Blue Jays in the exhibition contest, hurling five hitless innings and allowing only a walk and a hit-by-pitch. The southpaw has looked great this spring, yielding only one run and four hits across 10 innings while registering a 7:3 K:BB. He is locked into a spot near the back end of the Yankees' 2021 rotation.