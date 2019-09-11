Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Hurls three innings in rehab start
Montgomery (shoulder) tossed three innings for Double-A Trenton on Tuesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out one.
Montgomery hurled his most pitches in a rehab outing to date, firing strikes on 30 of 50 throws to the plate. He allowed the first three hitters of the game to reach base but settled down thereafter to retire the final nine batters he faced. The appearance was likely the last for Montgomery in a minor-league uniform this season. He is on track to return to the Yankees -- likely in a relief role -- in the near future.
