Montgomery (shoulder, elbow) pitched two perfect innings, striking out two batters in a rehab start with High-A Tampa on Sunday.

Montgomery looked sharp in his first rehab appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery last June, throwing 13 of 19 pitches for strikes and retiring all six batters he faced. The 26-year-old has also battled shoulder inflammation in the course of rehabbing his elbow, so it stands to reason that he won't be pushed to return too quickly. There is a chance, however, that Montgomery can make it back to the Yankees by the end of the season, likely in a bullpen role.