Montgomery was lauded Wednesday by Yankees vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring for his performance this spring, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

In an interview with Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network, Naehring mentioned that Montgomery's command and changeup in Grapefruit League play "stood out big-time." The southpaw compiled an eye-popping 16:1 K:BB over 11 innings this spring, though he did serve up four home runs and allow five earned runs. Montgomery is the favorite for the Yankees' fifth-starter role when the 2020 campaign gets underway.