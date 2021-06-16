Montgomery allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings during Tuesday's win against Toronto. He had four strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.
The southpaw threw only 55 of 97 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high four walks, as he surrendered more than three runs in a start for the first time since May 16. Montgomery has a 4.20 EWRA, 1.19 WHIP and 69:19 K:BB across 70.2 innings. He'll attempt to get back on track Sunday versus Oakland.
