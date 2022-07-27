Montgomery (3-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Mets, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out three in 2.1 innings.

The Mets got off to a fast start against Montgomery, scoring four times in the first inning including homers by Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar. With two runners on base and Escobar up again, Montgomery was removed with one out in the third, having thrown 71 pitches. In his last seven starts, the lefty has a 4.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and has allowed eight homers in 38 innings.