Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Lasts just 2.2 frames in loss Sunday
Montgomery (7-6) lasted just 2.2 innings Sunday against the Rays, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five en route to the loss.
Outside of a 1-2-3 second inning, Montgomery's day was rough to say the least. Both the first and the third frames were high-stress innings for Montgomery, and the fact that he threw just 40 of his 71 pitches for strikes certainly didn't help his cause. A bright spot in all of this is that the 24-year-old didn't allow a home run for the second outing in a row, although his home run rate still is a tad to high for comfort since he allowed at least one longball in the each of the eight starts prior. Montgomery will take a 4.15 ERA into his next scheduled start Friday in Cleveland.
