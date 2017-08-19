Montgomery (7-6) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings, but received no decision Friday against the Red Sox.

Montgomery gave up homers in the second and fifth innings to fall behind 3-0, but the offense came back to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He came into this game having held opponents to one earned run in three of his previous four starts, and he's been a solid fantasy option with a 4.00 ERA. His next start has yet to be determined.