Montgomery allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 4.2 innings in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. He did not factor in the decision.

Bo Bichette homered off Montgomery in the third inning and manager Aaron Boone wouldn't let the lefty face Bichette a third time with a runner on base. The skipper lifted Montgomery for Jonathan Loaisiga with two outs in the fifth, which was frustrating for fantasy managers, but the move worked as Loaisiga struck out Bichette. Montgomery recently flashed his upside with an 11-strikeout gem against the White Sox, but he's also had a few letdowns this season. He will take a 4.22 ERA and 1.11 WHIP into the next homestand.