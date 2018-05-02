Montgomery exited Tuesday's game against the Astros after one inning with an apparent injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery breezed through the first inning on just seven pitches but was replaced on the mound by Domingo German in the second inning. The reason for his early departure has not been announced, but it's almost certainly injury-related.

