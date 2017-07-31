Montgomery isn't expected to retain a spot in the Yankees' rotation following the acquisition of Sonny Gray on Monday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi suggested the Yankees wouldn't expand the rotation to six men this week following the addition of Gray, so that likely means that Montgomery will be ticketed for bullpen duty, if not a return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. With a 4.15 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in his rookie campaign with the Yankees, the 24-year-old lefty has surpassed expectations, but since he's already logged 115.2 innings between the big club and the minors, overuse was starting to become a concern. Montgomery still looks like he could be a keeper for the Yankees in their rotation for years to come, but don't expect him to make much noise in the second half or during a potential playoff run.