Montgomery is expected to be dropped from the rotation during the upcoming week with Yankees manager Joe Girardi likely to deploy a five-man starting staff, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

The trade-deadline additions of Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia last week will leave Montgomery as the odd man out of the rotation, an arrangement the Yankees were eager to make happen due to their desire to limit the lefty's innings count in his first big-league campaign. Even though Montgomery was brilliant in his start during Saturday's win over the Indians, giving up one run over five innings and striking out seven, Girardi still chose to pull him from the contest after just 65 pitches. It's likely that Montgomery will head back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the coming days now that he's no longer needed in a starting role for the big club, but his workload could still become similarly restricted in the minors since he's already accrued 120.2 innings on the campaign.