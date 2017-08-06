Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Likely out of rotation
Montgomery is expected to be dropped from the rotation during the upcoming week with Yankees manager Joe Girardi likely to deploy a five-man starting staff, David Lennon of Newsday reports.
The trade-deadline additions of Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia last week will leave Montgomery as the odd man out of the rotation, an arrangement the Yankees were eager to make happen due to their desire to limit the lefty's innings count in his first big-league campaign. Even though Montgomery was brilliant in his start during Saturday's win over the Indians, giving up one run over five innings and striking out seven, Girardi still chose to pull him from the contest after just 65 pitches. It's likely that Montgomery will head back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the coming days now that he's no longer needed in a starting role for the big club, but his workload could still become similarly restricted in the minors since he's already accrued 120.2 innings on the campaign.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Holds Indians to single run through five•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Likely on outside looking in for rotation spot•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Lasts just 2.2 frames in loss Sunday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Shuts down Reds for seventh win of season•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Hit hard again in Wednesday's loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...