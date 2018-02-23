Montgomery is the prohibitive favorite to land the fifth starter job according to Erik Boland of Newsday.

The 25-year-old held his own over a full season in the big leagues, producing a 3.88 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in 29 starts. This has him in line to be the Yankees' fifth starter, but his standing could change if the Yankees add another starting pitcher (as general manage Brian Cashman hopes to do). Nonetheless, Montgomery's job seems to be relatively secure as long as he continues to exhibit good control throughout spring training.