Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Locked in as No. 4 starter
Montgomery is a lock to make the rotation, according to manager Aaron Boone, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
This isn't all that surprising, as Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ are the only established rotation members who will be healthy on Opening Day, and Montgomery has much more experience in the big-league rotation than guys like Michael King and Jonathan Loaisiga. It says as much about the Yankees depth as it does Montgomery. The 27-year-old lefty has struck out seven without allowing a run in four innings this spring. He has a 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 172 strikeouts in 186.2 MLB innings.
