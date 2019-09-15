Montgomery allowed three runs on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts across two innings during a relief appearance against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

His first big-league appearance of the season came after Chad Green opened the game with a first-inning appearance. Montgomery avoided the loss, but he didn't pitch particularly well, giving up at least a run in each of the innings he pitched, including a solo homer. With Montgomery fully healed from a shoulder injury and the Yankees close to wrapping up a playoff spot, it will be interesting to see how much work he receives down the stretch. Montgomery is 11-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 36 career MLB appearances, all of which had been starts before Sunday.