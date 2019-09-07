Montgomery (shoulder) may start for Double-A Trenton on Tuesday, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery has made three minor-league rehab starts thus far, allowing three runs (two earned) in 6.2 innings. He hurled 44 pitches in his last appearance Wednesday, so a Tuesday start in the opener of the Eastern League Championship Series would allow him to work on five-days rest. Montgomery is looking at a mid-September return to the Yankees.

