Montgomery may be called back up to the majors sooner than expected if CC Sabathia (knee) requires a DL stint, George A. King of the New York Post reports.

Montgomery was sent down to the minors on Sunday after the team's deadline acquisitions of starters Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia, but the club could potentially have an opening in the rotation again if Sabathia is forced to miss any time. Manager Joe Girardi had previously indicated Montgomery would be on an innings limit and the 24-year-old has already tossed 115.2 innings in the majors this year, so nothing is official just yet.