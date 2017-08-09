Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: May rejoin rotation
Montgomery may be called back up to the majors sooner than expected if CC Sabathia (knee) requires a DL stint, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Montgomery was sent down to the minors on Sunday after the team's deadline acquisitions of starters Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia, but the club could potentially have an opening in the rotation again if Sabathia is forced to miss any time. Manager Joe Girardi had previously indicated Montgomery would be on an innings limit and the 24-year-old has already tossed 115.2 innings in the majors this year, so nothing is official just yet.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Sent to minors•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Likely out of rotation•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Holds Indians to single run through five•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Likely on outside looking in for rotation spot•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Lasts just 2.2 frames in loss Sunday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...