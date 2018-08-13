Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Moved to 60-day DL
Montgomery (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day DL on Monday, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
This is strictly a housekeeping move since Montgomery has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early June. George Kontos was added to the active roster in a subsequent move.
