Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Moving rehab to Triple-A
Montgomery (shoulder) will make his next rehab appearance for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery was originally scheduled to join Double-A Trenton for his next rehab start, but he'll report to the highest level of the minors instead. The southpaw looked sharp in his first rehab outing over the weekend, firing a pair of perfect innings for High-A Tampa. The Yankees remain optimistic about Montgomery's chances of returning from the injured list sometime in September, likely in a relief role.
