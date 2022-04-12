Montgomery was cleared to play catch after both an MRI and CT scan on his left knee administered earlier Tuesday returned negative, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery's first start of the season Sunday against the Red Sox was cut short due to left knee inflammation, but he responded well to having his knee drained following the outing. With the swelling having subsided, Montgomery was able to resume throwing Tuesday, and the expectation is that he'll make his normal pre-start bullpen session Wednesday, per Meredith Marakovits of YES Network. If all goes well in his return to the mound, Montgomery should get the green light to make his next turn through the rotation Friday in Baltimore.