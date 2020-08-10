Montgomery will start Tuesday's game against the Braves, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Due to a pair of off days for the Yankees this week, Montgomery wasn't expected to start again until the weekend, but he'll be slotted in for the team's series opener against Atlanta on normal rest. The southpaw will attempt to bounce back after he allowed five runs over four innings in his last start. J.A. Happ was initially scheduled to start Tuesday, and it's unclear whether he'll move to Montgomery's old spot in the rotation or if he'll lose his job as a starter due to several rough performances to begin the year.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Takes loss in rough outing•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Earns win in 2020 debut•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Starting Friday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Season debut pushed back•