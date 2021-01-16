Montgomery and the Yankees reached a one-year, $2.13 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Montgomery made 10 starts during the shortened 2020 season, posting a 5.11 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 44 innings. He'll avoid arbitration by agreeing to terms with the Yankees prior to Friday's deadline.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Delivers four strong innings•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Fans eight in Thursday's loss•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Allows one unearned run•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Yanked early in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Buried by Rays•