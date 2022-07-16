Montgomery didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw was effective, tossing 68 of 93 pitches for strikes in his eighth quality start of the season and first in nearly a month, but he left the game with the score tied 3-3 and that June 17 contest also featured Montgomery's last win. On the season, he sports a 3.26 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 80:19 K:BB through 102 innings.