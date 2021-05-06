Montgomery allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out four over six innings in a no-decision versus Houston on Wednesday.

Montgomery was fairly solid throughout the start, except in the fourth inning. Five of the eight hits he allowed came in that inning. The southpaw avoided issuing a walk for the first time since April 5, which was his first start of the season. He's pitched to a 4.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across 32.2 innings this season. Montgomery tentatively lines up to face Tampa Bay next week.