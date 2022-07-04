Montgomery (3-2) yielded one run on three hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Cleveland.

The lone damage against Montgomery came in the fourth inning on Franmil Reyes' solo shot. The 29-year-old was tagged with a loss anyway as the Yankees were one-hit by Triston McKenzie and the Guardians' bullpen. Despite allowing nine runs over his previous two outings, Sunday's loss was Montgomery's first since April 21. He'll carry a 3.19 ERA into his projected matchup in Boston next week.