Montgomery will open the season in the Yankees' rotation, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Montgomery was assumed to be the favorite for the role, though there was a possibility of a challenge from reliever Chad Green. Manager Aaron Boone has now officially named Montgomery the team's fifth starter, and he'll look to build on a solid rookie season in which he recorded a 3.88 ERA and a 9-7 record in 29 starts.

