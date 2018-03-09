Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Officially named fifth starter
Montgomery will open the season in the Yankees' rotation, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Montgomery was assumed to be the favorite for the role, though there was a possibility of a challenge from reliever Chad Green. Manager Aaron Boone has now officially named Montgomery the team's fifth starter, and he'll look to build on a solid rookie season in which he recorded a 3.88 ERA and a 9-7 record in 29 starts.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Likely to open in rotation•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Strikes out three in finale•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Delivers quality start in win over Rays•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Will start Tuesday or Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Won't start this weekend•
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Strasburg, Gordon
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...