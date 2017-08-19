Montgomery was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

With CC Sabathia coming off the DL, the Yankees needed to clear a spot on the roster. This has been a successful rookie season for the 24-year-old southpaw. He has a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 126 innings, and looks like a solid back-end starter long term. He will be back up when rosters expand in September, but will be used in a long-relief role, barring another injury in the rotation.