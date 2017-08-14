Montgomery (7-6) pitched 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox, striking out four while allowing one run on two hits and three walks. He did not factor into the decision.

Montgomery was struck in the head Saturday during batting practice, but he was still able to make his start and turned in a solid performance against the red-hot Red Sox. Manager Joe Girardi has been adamant about limiting the rookie's innings though, as Montgomery was pulled early again with just 84 pitches. With both Masahiro Tanaka (shoulder) and CC Sabathia (knee) on the disabled list, Montgomery figures to remain in the rotation for the time being, where he lines up to take on the same Boston squad next time out on Friday.