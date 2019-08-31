Montgomery (shoulder) pitched 1.2 innings for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Friday, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out three.

Montgomery threw 35 pitches in the appearance, 24 of which were strikes, and touched 92 mph on the radar gun, per Randy Miller of NJ.com. The outing was Montgomery's second at the minor-league level as he rehabs from last season's Tommy John surgery and shoulder inflammation that crept up in June. The Yankees have left the door open for Montgomery's possible return to the big club in September.