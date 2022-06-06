Montgomery allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in 6.1 innings during Sunday's win over the Tigers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Montgomery picked up his first win of the season during his last outing, but he settled for yet another no-decision Sunday despite posting his third consecutive quality start. Over the first two months of the season, the left-hander has posted a 3.02 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 59.2 innings over 11 starts. Montgomery projects to make his next start at home against the Cubs on Saturday.