Montgomery allowed two earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight across 6.1 innings in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Montgomery allowed a run in each of his first two innings but settled in to record his second consecutive quality start. After stumbling a bit across two starts on June 27 and July 3, Montgomery has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last four outings -- including Thursday. In that span, he's maintained a 3.13 ERA and a 24:6 K:BB across 23 frames.