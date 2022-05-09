Montgomery didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 2 of a doubleheader, allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

Montgomery was rolling early and kept Texas off the board through the first five innings, but surrendered an Eli White solo home run in the sixth. He permitted a leadoff double in the seventh and was subsequently pulled, with that runner and two others scoring to put the game at its 4-2 final. The 29-year-old has now gone three straight starts without issuing a free pass and fired an efficient 54 of 71 pitches for strikes while inducing an impressive 16 swinging strikes. He'll go for his first win next weekend against the White Sox.