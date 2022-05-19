Montgomery did not factor into the decision after allowing three runs on seven hits across five innings during Thursday's 9-6 loss to the Orioles. He struck out seven and walked zero.

Montgomery continues to provide quality efforts but has yet to earn his first win of the season. The left-hander sports a 3.35 ERA and 36:8 K:BB through eight starts (40.1 innings). His next start is tentatively scheduled for a rematch with Baltimore on Tuesday.