Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Rays-Yankees postponed Monday
Montgomery won't make his scheduled start Monday after the Yankees' home opener against the Rays was postponed due to inclement weather, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The two teams will make up the game Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. EDT, so it's expected that Montgomery will just move back a day in the pitching schedule. After a strong rookie season, the young lefty shined during spring training, posting a 3.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 21 innings.
