Montgomery was recalled from the alternate training site Friday ahead of his start against the Red Sox.

Montgomery was in line to make his major-league debut that got pushed back due to the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak, but he'll officially join the 30-man roster Friday and start against Boston. The southpaw made two appearances (one start) for the Yankees in 2019, recording a 6.75 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over four innings.