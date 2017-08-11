Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Recalled from Triple-A
Montgomery was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, and is expected to start Sunday's game against Boston.
With CC Sabathia landing on the disabled list due to a knee injury, Montgomery is set to rejoin the rotation for a start, or two, while the left-hander recovers. Although the Yankees are adamant on restricting Montgomery's innings, the club will allow him a little wiggle room if he indeed toes the rubber against the Red Sox. His last big-league appearance came Saturday against Cleveland, as he tossed five innings of solid work, allowing just one run off three hits while striking out seven.
