Play

Montgomery was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, and is expected to start Sunday's game against Boston.

With CC Sabathia landing on the disabled list due to a knee injury, Montgomery is set to rejoin the rotation for a start, or two, while the left-hander recovers. Although the Yankees are adamant on restricting Montgomery's innings, the club will allow him a little wiggle room if he indeed toes the rubber against the Red Sox. His last big-league appearance came Saturday against Cleveland, as he tossed five innings of solid work, allowing just one run off three hits while striking out seven.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast