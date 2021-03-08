Montgomery pitched three scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League contest against Philadelphia, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out one.
Montgomery enjoyed a mostly stress-free outing, allowing only a pair of singles, both of which came in the third inning. Through two starts this spring, the southpaw has yielded just one run across five frames. Montgomery is currently slotted into the fourth spot in New York's starting rotation.
