Montgomery didn't factor into the decision after surrendering three runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts over 3.1 innings Sunday in Texas.

Montgomery was handed a 9-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, but control problems forced manager Joe Girardi to remove the lefty before he became eligible for a victory. The rookie has understandably hit a wall of late, so his days of making spot starts in place of Jaime Garcia are coming to an end. New York could opt to use Montgomery in a bullpen role down the stretch or shut him down altogether as he's already up to 138 major-league innings this season.