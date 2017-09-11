Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Removed in fourth inning Sunday
Montgomery didn't factor into the decision after surrendering three runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts over 3.1 innings Sunday in Texas.
Montgomery was handed a 9-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, but control problems forced manager Joe Girardi to remove the lefty before he became eligible for a victory. The rookie has understandably hit a wall of late, so his days of making spot starts in place of Jaime Garcia are coming to an end. New York could opt to use Montgomery in a bullpen role down the stretch or shut him down altogether as he's already up to 138 major-league innings this season.
