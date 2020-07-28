Montgomery will start one of the Yankees' weekend games against the Red Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Montgomery had been set to start Wednesday against the Phillies, but the Yankees' schedule has been shuffled around as the league waits to determine whether or not the Phillies have been caught up in the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak after the two teams played each other in the season's opening series. Montgomery and Masahiro Tanaka (concussion) will start on Saturday and Sunday, though the order of their two starts has yet to be determined.