Montgomery was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

As was previously reported, Montgomery will be dropped out of the Yankees' starting rotation as the team will move to a standard five-man staff following the acquisitions of Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia. The 24-year-old posted a 4.05 ERA over his 21 starts this season.

