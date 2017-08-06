Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Sent to minors
Montgomery was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
As was previously reported, Montgomery will be dropped out of the Yankees' starting rotation as the team will move to a standard five-man staff following the acquisitions of Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia. The 24-year-old posted a 4.05 ERA over his 21 starts this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Likely out of rotation•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Holds Indians to single run through five•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Likely on outside looking in for rotation spot•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Lasts just 2.2 frames in loss Sunday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Shuts down Reds for seventh win of season•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...