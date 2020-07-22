Manager Aaron Boone said Montgomery will start the sixth game of the season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery was optioned earlier in the week to give the Yankees additional roster flexibility to start the season, but he's expected to rejoin the team ahead of his scheduled start against the Phillies on Wednesday. The southpaw was limited to just two appearances in 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he looked sharp during camp and isn't expected to face any restrictions during the abbreviated 2020 campaign.