Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Set to throw breaking pitches soon
Montgomery (elbow) said he expects to begin incorporating breaking pitches into his bullpen sessions this week, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Montgomery has been throwing 30-pitch bullpen sessions consisting entirely of fastballs for the last three weeks and is apparently ready to move on to the next phase of his rehab by making use of his full arsenal. The Yankees are hopeful that Montgomery will be able to return from the 60-day injured list in August, though it's uncertain if the lefty will factor into the team's rotation plans at that time.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Throws bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Placed on 60-day injured list•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Hopes to return to mound in March•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Expected to pitch in 2019•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Undergoes successful surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start