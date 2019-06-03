Montgomery (elbow) said he expects to begin incorporating breaking pitches into his bullpen sessions this week, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Montgomery has been throwing 30-pitch bullpen sessions consisting entirely of fastballs for the last three weeks and is apparently ready to move on to the next phase of his rehab by making use of his full arsenal. The Yankees are hopeful that Montgomery will be able to return from the 60-day injured list in August, though it's uncertain if the lefty will factor into the team's rotation plans at that time.